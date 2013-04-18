April 18 German utility Energie
Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) said state prosecutors and
tax fraud investigators from Mannheim searched the company's
offices on Thursday.
"The search is related on the one hand to ongoing
investigations regarding Russian business dealings back in the
years 2001 to 2008. The other in connected to the so-called
sales tax carousel as part of the international trade of carbon
dioxide certificates," the company said in a brief statement.
The carousel trade, already subject to court cases in the
past, involved a ring of European traders. They had imported
carbon emissions permits in one country without paying
value-added tax and then sold them to each other, adding tax to
the price and pocketing the difference.
"Both investigations have been known for a long time and
were the subject of comprehensive reporting," EnBW said in a
statement, adding it was supporting the authorities in their
investigation.
The company declined to provide further details given that
investigations were under way.
The Mannheim prosecutor's office said preliminary
investigations had revealed concrete clues that the EnBW group
and its subsidiaries submitted tax returns for 2001-2008 that
incorrectly claimed deductions for business expenses paid out to
companies of the Bykov Group of Russian lobbyist Andrey Bykov.
"The state prosecutors office in Mannheim has launched an
investigation of seven corporate officers, some of whom are no
longer in charge, suspected of evading taxes and committing
fraud, damaging the company EnBW," it said in a statement.
Former EnBW management has also disagreed with Bykov over
uranium deliveries for the company's German reactors and
services in deconstructing EnBW reactors.
