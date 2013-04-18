April 18 German utility Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) said state prosecutors and tax fraud investigators from Mannheim searched the company's offices on Thursday.

"The search is related on the one hand to ongoing investigations regarding Russian business dealings back in the years 2001 to 2008. The other in connected to the so-called sales tax carousel as part of the international trade of carbon dioxide certificates," the company said in a brief statement.

The carousel trade, already subject to court cases in the past, involved a ring of European traders. They had imported carbon emissions permits in one country without paying value-added tax and then sold them to each other, adding tax to the price and pocketing the difference.

"Both investigations have been known for a long time and were the subject of comprehensive reporting," EnBW said in a statement, adding it was supporting the authorities in their investigation.

The company declined to provide further details given that investigations were under way.

The Mannheim prosecutor's office said preliminary investigations had revealed concrete clues that the EnBW group and its subsidiaries submitted tax returns for 2001-2008 that incorrectly claimed deductions for business expenses paid out to companies of the Bykov Group of Russian lobbyist Andrey Bykov.

"The state prosecutors office in Mannheim has launched an investigation of seven corporate officers, some of whom are no longer in charge, suspected of evading taxes and committing fraud, damaging the company EnBW," it said in a statement.

Former EnBW management has also disagreed with Bykov over uranium deliveries for the company's German reactors and services in deconstructing EnBW reactors. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Vera Eckert, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Anthony Barker)