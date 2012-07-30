FRANKFURT, July 30 EnBW, Germany's
third-biggest utility, joined peers in saying the government's
decision to abandon nuclear power would infringe its property
rights, although its ownership structure prevented it from
filing a legal complaint.
Three of the four operators of nuclear plants in Germany -
E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall - have
filed constitutional complaints, with E.ON, Germany's No.1
utility, seeking 8 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in compensation.
EnBW is 46.75 percent-owned by the German state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, with another 46.75 percent owned by nine of
the state's municipalities. The market freefloat is just 0.39
percent of its shares.
This, according to German law, would prevent it from filing
a complaint, EnBW said on Monday.
"However, EnBW explicitly shares the legal opinion of E.ON,
RWE and Vattenfall, according to which the 13th amendment of the
Atomic Energy Act is unlikely to withstand a constitutional
examination," it added.
Germany reacted to the disaster at Japan's Fukushima reactor
by shutting eight reactors last summer and accelerating the
closure of the remainder with a 2022 deadline.
E.ON has stressed that it does not oppose the government's
focus on renewable energy over nuclear power and fossil fuels
but believes its property rights have been infringed.
The four operators have made provisions amounting to more
than 30 billion euros for the dismantling of the plants and the
disposal of nuclear waste.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Jane Baird)