* Says intends to close 668 MW of oil, coal, gas-fired
plants
* Units have become unprofitable under current market
conditions
* Regulator must permission closures
FRANKFURT, July 5 German utility EnBW
said on Friday it is considering closing four power-generating
units citing rising competition from renewable energy sources.
The company said it had applied to close the units at
Marbach and Walheim, representing capacity of 668 megawatts
(MW), to the transmission grid company and the federal network
agency.
The plans entail shutting Marbach's oil-fired block III and
gas-fired block II and the hard-coal fired Walheim 1 and 2, with
100 jobs involved, EnBW said.
"The background for this decision is the rapid, structural
transformation of the energy industry," the utility said.
"Especially the significant addition of renewable energies
leads to high economic pressure on many fossil-fuels fired
installations which have become marginalised."
German wholesale power prices have fallen to 8-year lows,
due to weak demand in the euro zone crisis and supply pressure
from fast expanding renewables which are subsidised.
Green power supply takes precedence on transmission grids.
This cuts minimum running hours needed to justify returns for
some conventional power stations conceived to run 24-hours.
A law passed last month empowered regulator
Bundesnetzagentur to steer reserve-building as part of Germany's
transition to low-carbon energy and move out of nuclear.
Under the law, operators wishing to close plants must notify
the authority of their intentions 12 months in advance.
If the regulator declares such units "system-relevant",
meaning they are needed to keep the network stable, the
authority can forbid their closure or move them into a pool of
reserve units for which operators are compensated.
EnBW said it was already talking to the regulator about
another gas-fired plant, RDK 4 in Karlsruhe, which is brand-new
but not working. EnBW was aiming to idle it in the short-term
until Germany decided on a new power market design, it said.
Rivals have also been forced to mothball plants or move them
into reserve mode.
EnBW operates some 4,290 MW of conventional power capacity
in Baden-Wuerttemberg state, which houses big industrial
companies such as Daimler and Bosch.
It is constructing one new 900-MW coal-fired block, RDK8 in
Karlsruhe and another 900 MW one in Mannheim called GKM 9
together with other operators.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)