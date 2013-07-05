* Says intends to close 668 MW of oil, coal, gas-fired plants

* Units have become unprofitable under current market conditions

* Regulator must permission closures

FRANKFURT, July 5 German utility EnBW said on Friday it is considering closing four power-generating units citing rising competition from renewable energy sources.

The company said it had applied to close the units at Marbach and Walheim, representing capacity of 668 megawatts (MW), to the transmission grid company and the federal network agency.

The plans entail shutting Marbach's oil-fired block III and gas-fired block II and the hard-coal fired Walheim 1 and 2, with 100 jobs involved, EnBW said.

"The background for this decision is the rapid, structural transformation of the energy industry," the utility said.

"Especially the significant addition of renewable energies leads to high economic pressure on many fossil-fuels fired installations which have become marginalised."

German wholesale power prices have fallen to 8-year lows, due to weak demand in the euro zone crisis and supply pressure from fast expanding renewables which are subsidised.

Green power supply takes precedence on transmission grids. This cuts minimum running hours needed to justify returns for some conventional power stations conceived to run 24-hours.

A law passed last month empowered regulator Bundesnetzagentur to steer reserve-building as part of Germany's transition to low-carbon energy and move out of nuclear.

Under the law, operators wishing to close plants must notify the authority of their intentions 12 months in advance.

If the regulator declares such units "system-relevant", meaning they are needed to keep the network stable, the authority can forbid their closure or move them into a pool of reserve units for which operators are compensated.

EnBW said it was already talking to the regulator about another gas-fired plant, RDK 4 in Karlsruhe, which is brand-new but not working. EnBW was aiming to idle it in the short-term until Germany decided on a new power market design, it said.

Rivals have also been forced to mothball plants or move them into reserve mode.

EnBW operates some 4,290 MW of conventional power capacity in Baden-Wuerttemberg state, which houses big industrial companies such as Daimler and Bosch.

It is constructing one new 900-MW coal-fired block, RDK8 in Karlsruhe and another 900 MW one in Mannheim called GKM 9 together with other operators. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)