* Adj EBITDA seen down 5-10 pct in 2013, vs 4.3 drop in 2012

* 2012 adj EBITDA reaches 2.343 billion euros

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 1 EnBW, Germany's third-biggest utility, expects core profit to fall faster this year than in 2012 because of falling wholesale power prices in its home market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will likely fall 5-10 percent in 2013, compared with a 4.3 percent drop to 2.34 billion euros ($3.1 billion) last year, EnBW said on Friday.

The news chimed with statements from larger peer E.ON , which last month said it would make less profit, close plants and sell more assets to cope with stagnating power demand and low wholesale power prices in Europe.

EnBW, along with peers E.ON and RWE, has been under intense pressure since Germany's landmark decision to pull out of nuclear energy by 2022 and to immediately shut 40 percent of the plants, including two reactors operated by EnBW.

EnBW, whose free float is 0.37 percent of its shares, is 46.75 percent-owned by Baden-Wuerttemberg, with another 46.75 percent owned by nine of the German state's municipalities.

Since the beginning of the year the company's thinly-traded shares have risen 1.5 percent, while shares in E.ON and RWE have both fallen 10 percent, compared with a 4 percent drop in a European utilities index. ($1 = 0.7649 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor)