KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 1 EnBW, Germany's third-biggest utility, expects core profit to fall faster this year than in 2012, as weak demand for energy depresses wholesale power prices in its home market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will likely fall 5-10 percent in 2013, compared with a 4.3 percent drop to 2.34 billion euros ($3.1 billion) last year, EnBW said on Friday.

The news chimed with statements from larger peer E.ON , which last month said it would make less profit, close plants and sell more assets to cope with stagnating power demand and low wholesale power prices in Europe.

The benchmark German contract for baseload power delivery in 2014 is down 24 percent since the end of 2010 due to weak energy demand in Europe.

EnBW, along with peers E.ON and RWE, has been under additional pressure due to Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear energy by 2022 and to immediately shut 40 percent of the plants, including two reactors operated by EnBW.

Germany's decision followed the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant in Japan.

EnBW, whose free float is 0.37 percent of its shares, is 46.75 percent-owned by Baden-Wuerttemberg, with another 46.75 percent owned by nine of the German state's municipalities.

The company also said it would propose a dividend of 0.85 euros per share for 2012, unchanged from the previous year.

Since the beginning of the year the company's thinly-traded shares have risen 1.5 percent, while shares in E.ON and RWE have both fallen 10 percent, compared with a 4 percent drop in a European utilities index. ($1 = 0.7649 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor and Jane Merriman)