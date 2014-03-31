March 31 Encana Corp said it would sell certain natural gas properties in Wyoming's Jonah field to an affiliate of TPG Capital for about $1.8 billion.

Encana has over 1,500 active wells in the field. Estimated proved reserves for the asset totaled 1,493 billion cubic feet equivalent at the end of 2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)