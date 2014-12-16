Dec 16 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would spend more in 2015 as it shifts its focus to its four higher-margin oil-rich shale fields.

The company said it would spend between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion in 2015, with 80 percent directed towards the Montney in British Columbia, Duvernay in Alberta, Eagle Ford and Permian shale plays in Texas.

The company estimated in November that it would spend between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion this year. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)