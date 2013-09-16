BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 16 Canadian natural gas producer Encana Corp has shut 397 out of 1,241 wells in the Denver-Julesburg basin, Colorado, as a result of recent flooding in the state, a company spokesman said on Monday.
"That began last Thursday when we started to have heavy rains and there is no estimate on when these wells will be brought back into production," Encana spokesman Doug Hock said.
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
* New West Energy Services Inc announces its third quarter results