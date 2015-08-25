BRIEF-Enerplus Q1 earnings per share c$0.32
* Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe
Aug 25 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Haynesville natural gas assets in northern Louisiana for $850 million to GEP Haynesville LLC, a joint venture between GeoSouthern Haynesville and funds managed by GSO Capital Partners LP.
Encana will also reduce its gathering and midstream investments by about $480 million on an undiscounted basis by 2020, the company said on Tuesday.
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its first fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2017.