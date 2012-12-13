BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $69 mln
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $69 million -SEC filing
Dec 13 Encana Corp has pushed back the planned startup of its Deep Panuke natural gas project off the Nova Scotia coast into the first half of 2013, the company said on Thursday.
Encana had previously targeted first gas from the 300 million cubic foot per day project by the end of this year. Spokesman Jay Averill said the delay does not affect the company's expectation of flat overall natural gas production in 2013.
* Destination Maternity says Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. merger remains on track to close during Destination Maternity's third fiscal quarter of 2017