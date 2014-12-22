Dec 22 Canada's Encana Corp
will sell some natural gas gathering and compression facilities
in British Columbia it owns jointly with a unit of Mitsubishi
Corp to Veresen Midstream LP.
Encana said it would receive about C$412 million ($354
million) from the sale and actual costs accrued in 2015.
The facilities include a 500-kilometer pipeline and
compression facilities of 675 million cubic feet per day.
Veresen Midstream will provide gathering and compression
services to Encana and Cutbank Ridge Partnership, its
partnership with a Mitsubishi unit, for a fee.
Veresen Midstream, a joint venture of Veresen Inc
and KKR & Co LP, will also invest up to C$5 billion to
support development in the Montney shale.
Encana and Cutbank Ridge Partnership plan to invest $600
million-$700 million in the Montney shale in 2015, the Canadian
company said.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2015.
($1 = C$1.16)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)