June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.

The Piceance asset sale includes 550,000 net acres of leasehold and about 3,100 operated wells and produced 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the first quarter, Encana said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)