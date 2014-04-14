CALGARY, Alberta, April 14 Encana Corp,
Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Monday it has
filed a preliminary prospectus for the spinoff of its wholly
owned properties in Western Canada as it continues a
restructuring aimed at boosting profit while gas prices remain
low
Encana said it expects to wrap up divesture of PrairieSky
Royalty Ltd by early June. The new company will control 5.2
million acres of fee simple lands in Alberta, where the oil and
gas production is free from government royalties.
The spinoff is part of a restructuring announced late last
year by Chief Executive Doug Suttles which included cutting 20
percent of the company's staff, slashing the dividend and
concentrating capital spending in five regions rich in oil and
high-value natural-gas liquids.
PrairieSky will not explore for oil and gas. Instead it will
take royalties from other producers on the properties, much of
which come from 19th-century land grants awarded to the
country's first national railroad. Encana expects to remain the
majority shareholder of the new company.
Also on Monday, the company announced the sale of its U.S.
LNG operations, which sold the gas as a transportation fuel, to
Stabilis Energy for an undisclosed price.
The divesture of PrairieSky is being led by TD Securities
and CIBC, Encana said in a release.
Encana shares closed up 13 Canadian cents at C$24.78 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares have risen 25 percent over
the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)