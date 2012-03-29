SINGAPORE, March 29 Encana Corp is
launching a search for a partner to help develop a number of
properties in the United States and Canada with potential for
lucrative oil and liquids-rich natural gas, as the company
struggles with chronically depressed prices for dry gas, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
The Canadian company -- the country's largest natural gas
producer and one of the biggest in North America -- is looking
for a single partner for a package of assets that could include
Encana's position in the Collingwood shale, the Tuscaloosa
Marine shale, the Mississippi Lime and the Eaglebine shale in
the United States, CEO Randy Eresman said, speaking on the
sidelines of a conference in Singapore. The package of assets
could also include the company's position in Canada's Duvernay
shale, he said.
"One of the things we have been trying to do is to get more
liquids, particularly oil, in our portfolio," Eresman said. "But
because of the high initial cost on that, we think it might be
best to reduce our risk so to accelerate that point of
commercialization by bringing in another party."
Eresman compared the possible partnership with Devon Energy
Corp's recent deal with China's Sinopec, in
which the U.S. energy company gave up a third of its interest in
five developing fields for $2.2 billion.
He said the process could launch "in the next weeks to a
month."