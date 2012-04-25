BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
April 25 Encana Corp's first-quarter operating profit rose 10 percent, helped by increased production of oil and natural gas liquids.
Canada's largest natural gas producer reported net operating income of $240 million, or 33 cents per share, up from $218 million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier.
Cash flow, a key measure of the company's ability to fund development, rose 6 percent from last year to $1 billion, or $1.39 per share.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding