* Encana to sell 40 pct stake in Cutbank Ridge gas assets
* Mitsubishi to buy the stake in deal worth C$2.9 bln
* Encana sharply cuts 2012 capital investment budget
* Operating profit down 8 pct at $46 million
* Plans to cut 15 pct of dry gas production
* Shares post slight drop
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Encana Corp
will sell a 40 percent stake in British Columbia gas
assets to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp in a C$2.9 billion
($2.9 billion) deal that will help the Canadian company shore up
a balance sheet battered by weak gas prices.
The agreement to sell Mitsubishi a stake in the massive
Cutbank Ridge field in the Western Canadian province, coming as
Encana announced an 8 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating
profit, is the latest in a string of asset sales by the
Calgary-based energy producer.
For Encana, Mitsubishi effectively replaces PetroChina
as the deep-pocketed Asian partner it has long
sought. A more ambitious C$5.4 billion joint-venture agreement
between Canada's No. 1 gas producer and the state-controlled
Chinese company collapsed last June when the two sides broke off
talks over final terms.
"(The Mitsubishi deal) provides them some wiggle room for
2012 and into 2013," said Chris Feltin, an analyst at Macquarie
Capital Markets. "It shores up the balance sheet and provides
some visibility on the sustainability of the dividend... I
wouldn't mind seeing more asset sales or (joint ventures) but
overall now Encana is in much better shape."
Encana also said it is looking for partners for some other
holdings, and wants to plow money into developing high-value
liquids-rich assets such its undeveloped Tuscaloosa Marine shale
deposit in Louisiana. In addition, it said it will cut its
output of low-value dry gas by about 15 percent this year as it
holds out for higher natural gas prices.
Encana and its rivals are struggling to cope with weak gas
prices, which are hovering near decade lows, as a mild winter
throughout North America cuts into demand, while production
rises. The weakness in gas prices is driving oil and gas
companies to focus on liquids-rich deposits.
Mitsubishi has agreed to pay C$1.45 billion for the stake in
Cutbank Ridge in a deal that will close later this month. The
Japanese trading house will also invest a further C$1.45 billion
in the project over five years, in addition to its 40 percent
share of the project's future capital investment.
"The investment by Mitsubishi reflects the value of a
well-delineated world class resource play that is being
developed in a highly efficient manner," Randy Eresman, Encana's
chief executive, said on a conference call. "This partnership
provides an excellent analog for what we expect to achieve in
several other plays throughout our portfolio."
The assets in the partnership will include 409,000 net
acres of undeveloped Montney lands in British Columbia. Encana
will serve as managing partner and operator of the partnership.
The deal does not include any of Encana's current Cutbank
Ridge production of about 600 million cubic feet of natural gas
per day, processing plants, gathering systems or any of Encana's
Alberta landholdings.
The Cutbank Ridge partnership lands have proved undeveloped
reserves of roughly around 900 billion cubic feet of natural gas
equivalent, the company said.
After the close of the Cutbank Ridge deal, the company
expects to have more than $3 billion in cash and cash
equivalents on its balance sheet.
Encana announced roughly $3.5 billion worth of asset sales
in 2011, mostly involving gas-processing plants in Canada and
the United States.
Encana shares rose as much as 4 percent to C$21.14 in early
action on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, but later fell
back, closing down 18 Canadian cents at C$19.97.
Barclays Capital advised Mitsubishi in the acquisition while
RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies & Co aided Encana.
ENCANA RESULTS
The company reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of
$46 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $50 million, or 7
cents a share, a year earlier.
Encana's net earnings were hurt by an after-tax noncash
asset impairment charge of $854 million triggered by lower
natural gas prices and a change in future development plans.
That compared with a similar charge of $371 million in the same
quarter of 2010
The results in the latest quarter benefited from a large
unrealized hedging gains and gains from divestitures.
On a net basis, Encana reported a loss of $246 million, down
from a year-earlier loss of $469 million, when hedging losses
and losses from divestitures weighed.
Cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to pay for new
projects and drilling, rose 6.4 percent to $976 million.
Quarterly natural gas production rose 7 percent in the
fourth quarter to 3,459 million cubic feet of gas per day
(mmcf/d), while liquids production rose 17 percent to 23,938
barrels of liquids per day.
Encana's 2012 capital investment plan of $2.9 billion
represents a decrease of about 37 percent from 2011 levels.