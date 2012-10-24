Oct 24 Encana Corp, Canada's largest
gas producer, posted a third-quarter loss as it recorded a $1.19
billion after-tax impairment charge due to a decline in natural
gas prices.
Gas prices remained stubbornly low in the quarter, averaging
just $2.89 per million British thermal units. The average price
in the quarter was about 30 percent below that in the year-ago
quarter.
The company reported a net loss of $1.24 billion compared
with a profit of $459 million in the prior year period.
Operating income, which excludes most one-time gains and
charges, fell to $263 million, or 36 cents per share, from 389
million, or 53 cents per share.