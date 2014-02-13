Feb 13 Encana Corp, Canada's largest
natural gas producer, reported a bigger quarterly loss, partly
due to higher administrative expenses related to restructuring.
Encana is in the midst of a restructuring launched by new
Chief Executive Doug Suttles as the company looks to cut
production of low-value natural gas and increase output of more
lucrative oil and natural gas liquids.
The company's net loss widened to $251 million in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 from $80 million, a year earlier.
Excluding most one-time items, Encana posted an operating
profit of $226 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $296
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.