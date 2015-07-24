July 24 Encana Corp , Canada's
largest natural gas producer, posted a second-quarter loss,
compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by an impairment charge of
about $1.3 billion.
The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of $1.61
billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a year-ago
profit of $271 million.
Encana's operating loss, which excludes most one-time items,
was $167 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a profit
of $171 million, or 23 cents a year earlier. The loss was partly
due to increased production while oil and gas prices remained
weak.
