UPDATE 3-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
Nov 12 Canadian natural gas producer Encana Corp reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by an impairment charge of about $1.07 billion.
The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of $1.24 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $2.81 billion a year earlier.
Encana's operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, was $24 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $281 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.