Nov 12 Canadian natural gas producer Encana Corp reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by an impairment charge of about $1.07 billion.

The Calgary-based company reported a net loss of $1.24 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $2.81 billion a year earlier.

Encana's operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, was $24 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $281 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)