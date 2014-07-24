Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural-gas producer, said its operating profit fell 31 percent in the second quarter, hurt by lower gas production and prices.
Operating profit, which excludes one-time items, fell to $171 million, or 23 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $247 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which is restructuring its operations to end its reliance on low-value natural gas, said net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $271 million from $730 million. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million