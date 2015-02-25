(Adds quote, details on cash flow miss)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 25 Encana Corp,
Canada's largest natural gas producer, slashed its 2015 capital
budget by a quarter on Wednesday in response to a slump in
global crude oil prices.
The company joins a slew of other Canadian oil and gas
producers, including Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy
, that have cut back spending as benchmark crude prices
more than halved since June.
Encana said it will spend between $2 billion and $2.2
billion in 2015, down from the original budget of $2.8 billion
announced in December.
Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles also said Encana, which
since 2013 has been selling off natural gas assets to
concentrate spending on regions rich in high-value gas liquids
and oil, will look to see if there are further opportunities to
trim its portfolio.
"We are well prepared to act ... The lower points in the
commodity cycles are usually the most exciting times," Suttles
said in response to a question on the potential for more asset
sales during a fourth-quarter earnings call. "We're prepared to
respond if the right opportunities come along."
Encana posted an 85 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating
profit as oil output rose but realized prices fell.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items,
slumped to $35 million, or 5 cents per share, in the three
months ended Dec. 31, from $226 million, or 31 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 21 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil crashed by about 60 percent between June and January to
a post-2009 low of $45 a barrel, with losses accelerating after
OPEC decided in November to hold output at 30 million barrels
per day to try to preserve its market share.
Encana's fourth-quarter cash flow dropped to $377 million
from $677 million in the year-ago quarter, partly due to the
early repayment of long-term debt belonging to Texas oil
producer Athlon Energy, which Encana bought in September for
$5.93 billion.
Oil and natural-gas liquids production rose 61 percent to
average 106,400 barrels per day in the fourth quarter, while
natural gas output fell nearly a third to 1.9 billion cubic feet
per day.
Calgary-based Encana's shares were up almost 3 percent on
the Toronto Stock Exchange by mid-session, trading at C$16.79.
(Additional reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Alan Crosby)