July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana
Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped
by its ongoing cost-cutting drive, and said it would raise its
2016 capital expenditure program by $200 million.
The Calgary-based company's net loss narrowed to $601
million in the second-quarter ended June 30 from $1.61 billion a
year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company reported an operating
profit of 10 cents, compared with a loss of 20 cents a year
earlier.
Encana said it will use a portion of the proceeds from the
sale of its Gordondale and DJ basins to increase its capital
program.
