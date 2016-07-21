(Adds details, analysts' estimates)
July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana
Corp reported an unexpected quarterly operating profit,
helped by a cost-cutting drive, and said it would raise its 2016
capital expenditure program.
Cost cuts helped the company post an operating profit, which
excludes most one-time items, of $89 million, or 10 cents per
shares, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $167
million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting Encana's operating loss
to drop to 8 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Encana's net loss narrowed to $601 million in the quarter
ended June 30 from $1.61 billion a year earlier when it
recorded an impairment charge of about $1.3 billion.
The producer said it would use a portion of the proceeds
from the sale of its Gordondale and DJ Basin assets to increase
its capital program by $200 million from its previously
announced range of $900 million to $1 billion.
Calgary-based Encana said that the increase in its capital
budget would result in production rising by about 13,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day from its four core assets in the
fourth quarter of 2016.
These core assets - located in the Permian, Eagle Ford,
Duvernay and Montney basins - contributed 268,300 boe/d, or
about 73 percent, of total second-quarter production of 368,300
boe/d.
The company said in June it would sell its Gordondale oil
and gas assets in northwestern Alberta to Birchcliff Energy Ltd
for C$625 million ($488 million). The deal is expected
to close by the end of this month.
Buoyed by its cost-cutting plan, Encana said it expects its
transportation, processing and operating costs to drop by $100
million for the year.
