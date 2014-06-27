June 27 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would sell its Bighorn gas properties in Alberta to Apollo Global Management LLC for about C$2 billion ($1.9 billion).

The deal includes about 360,000 net acres comprising Encana's working interests in all pipelines and facilities as well as service arrangements. ($1 = 1.0688 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)