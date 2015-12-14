Dec 14 Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp , responding to a sharp drop in oil prices, has cut its 2016 capital budget by $600 million compared with 2015.

The company said on Monday it expected to produce an average 340,000-370,00 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2016. Of this, the company's core assets would produce an average 260,000-280,000 (boepd). (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)