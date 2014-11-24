BRIEF-Ionis enters into collaboration with Ribo to advance RNA-targeted therapeutics in China
Nov 24 Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp said on Monday it bought privately held EHHI Holdings Inc, which owns Encompass Home Health and Hospice, for about $750 million to expand its home health business.
HealthSouth bought Encompass from healthcare-focused private investment firm Cressey & Company LP.
The acquisition is the latest in a string of deals in the home and health hospice sector. Kindred Healthcare Inc bought Gentiva Health Services Inc last month for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock transaction.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial adviser to HealthSouth, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal adviser to HealthSouth. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
