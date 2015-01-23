SOFIA Jan 23 Bulgarian customs officials said
on Friday that had seized two million endangered European baby
eels stashed in containers.
Two alleged Chinese traffickers were detained at Sofia
airport for trying to smuggle the eels in eight Styrofoam
containers. They were travelling from Madrid to Sofia and
declared the eels as food items, officials said.
The European eel is classified as a critically threatened
species of fish protected by the Convention on International
Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
Trading in the species without a permit is forbidden
worldwide. Eels sell at 500 euros per kg in Europe but they can
fetch up to 1300 euros a kilo in some Asian countries, customs
officials said.
Officials said the baby eels were transported to the rescue
centre at the public aquarium in the Black Sea city of Varna.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)