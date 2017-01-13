Jan 13 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc
said on Friday it was in early talks about a possible merger
with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.
Acacia, responding to media speculation, added that there
was no certainty of a deal.
The company, which operates mines and exploration projects
in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, had a market cap of
1.72 billion pounds as of Jan. 12.
Endeavour bought True Gold Mining Inc for about
C$240 million in March giving it access to a low-cost gold mine
in Burkina Faso.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)