May 2 Oil and natural gas company Endeavour International Corp's first-quarter net loss widened on lower natural gas sales in the UK and a dip in gas prices, sending its shares down as much as 26 percent.

The company's stock, which touched a three-month low of $9.51, was the top loser on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Net loss in the quarter widened to $35.3 million, or 94 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $15.2 million.

Excluding one-off items, the company posted net loss of 42 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.