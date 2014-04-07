BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 2017
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
(Adds detail on previous deaths.)
TORONTO, April 7 A worker at Endeavour Silver Corp's El Cubo mine in Mexico was killed on Saturday, barely a week after another worker died at the Canadian company's Guanacevi mine, also in Mexico, the company said on Monday.
Endeavour Silver said all three of its mines in Mexico would shut down for two days of safety training. The company said it will also hire a team of safety experts to review its operations, and follow their recommendations.
Both workers were caught in underground rock falls. Another rock fall killed a worker at Guanacevi in September 2013, and a contractor died in an accident at El Cubo in April 2013.
Endeavour Silver was down 0.8 percent at C$4.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the Indonesian company said.