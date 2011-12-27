* Unit to buy ConocoPhillips' interest in 3 oil fields
* Deal includes about $94 mln of tax attributes
* Endeavour shares rise 13 pct; touch 3-week high
Dec 27 Endeavour International Corp
said its unit has agreed to buy ConocoPhillips'
interest in three producing U.K. oil fields for $330 million,
bulking up the U.S. oil and gas exploration company's North Sea
assets.
Shares of Endeavour shot up as much as 13 percent to a
three-week high of $7.23 in early trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Current net production from the assets is about 10,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day. Endeavour estimates the
assets' proved and probable reserves as of June end are in
excess of 33 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Endeavour, which expects to close the deal in the first half
of 2012, said the acquisition will add ownership interests in
the Alba, MacCulloch and Nicol fields.