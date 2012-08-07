* Offer of C$0.88/share represents 57 pct premium
* Sees 2012 combined output 282,000-304,000 ounces
Aug 7 Endeavour Mining Corp said it
will buy Avion Gold Corp for C$389 million in an
all-stock deal as it looks to expand in West Africa.
The deal value of 88 Canadian cents per share, based on
Tuesday's close of Endeavour's stock, represents a premium of 57
percent to Avion's Tuesday close.
Endeavour said the deal will immediately boost its 2012 gold
output by about 50 percent. It now expects to produce 282,000
ounces to 304,000 ounces of gold this year.
The company said it will also provide Avion, which has a
market value of about C$233.5 million, with a $20 million bridge
loan to expand its mill at the Tabakoto operation in western
Mali.
Avion Chief Executive John Begeman will join Endeavour's
board of directors.
Endeavour, which is valued at about C$573.9 million, said it
expects the deal to close in October.
The company also posted a higher second-quarter profit on
higher gold prices and output.
Endeavour's shares, which have risen 38 percent in last ten
months, closed at C$2.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.