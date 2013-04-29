April 29 Endeavour Silver Corp said it
is cutting jobs and reducing operating costs as it expects metal
prices to fall during the year.
The company, however, did not say how many workers are being
laid off.
Endeavour, which owns three producing silver mines in
Mexico, said it is deferring 20 percent of its planned capital
investments as non-essential in 2013.
None of the cost reductions are expected to change its mine
plan or silver production forecast for the year, Endeavour
Silver said.
The company said it is scaling back general and
administrative costs with the directors and the management
deferring 10 percent of their cash compensation.