Jan 10 Canadian miner Endeavour Silver
Corp reported higher fourth-quarter silver and gold
production, helped by the capacity expansion at its Guanajuato
mine in Mexico.
Silver production from its Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines
rose 25 percent to 1,120,780 ounces and gold production rose 45
percent to 7,045 ounces.
In December, Endeavour said it expected a substantial
increase in reserves and resources at the Guanajuato mine after
it discovered two high-grade silver-gold zones there.
Shares of Endeavour closed at C$10.60 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
