Jan 10 Canadian miner Endeavour Silver Corp reported higher fourth-quarter silver and gold production, helped by the capacity expansion at its Guanajuato mine in Mexico.

Silver production from its Guanacevi and Guanajuato mines rose 25 percent to 1,120,780 ounces and gold production rose 45 percent to 7,045 ounces.

In December, Endeavour said it expected a substantial increase in reserves and resources at the Guanajuato mine after it discovered two high-grade silver-gold zones there.

