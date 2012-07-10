July 10 Endeavour Silver Corp said its
second-quarter silver output rose 22 percent and it was on track
to meet its full-year production targets.
The company, which owns and operates the Guanacevi and the
Guanajuato mines in Mexico, produced about 1 million ounces of
silver in the quarter.
Gold production rose 59 percent to 7,695 ounces.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $40.4 million due to the rise in
production, despite lower silver prices.
Silver prices fell 24 percent to an average of $29.4
per ounce during the April-June quarter, compared with last
year.
Endeavour Silver said it still expects to produce 4.3
million ounces of silver and 26,000 ounces of gold during the
year.
The Vancouver-based company said earlier this year it was
open to more acquisitions after announcing a $250 million deal
to buy AuRico Gold Inc's El Cubo silver-gold mine in
Mexico.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$733
million, were up 2 percent at C$8.54 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday morning.