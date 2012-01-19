* Reaches agreement with over two thirds of lenders
* Paves way for lenders to take over Big Brother firm
* Endemol outperformed budget with 10 percent growth in 2011
LONDON, Jan 19 Endemol, the TV production
house behind Big Brother and Deal or No Deal, has reached an
outline agreement on restructuring with more than two thirds of
its lenders, who are set to take control in a debt-for-equity
swap.
"We can now enter into the final part of the process ... a
solution that puts Endemol on a strong financial footing for the
future is now imminent," global president Marco Bassetti and
finance director Just Spee said in a statement on Thursday.
The Netherlands-based company had rejected a 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) bid from U.S. media group Time Warner,
while shareholder Mediaset had presented its own plan
for a joint bid with Italian fund Clessidra.
Endemol's business is based on formats including Changing
Rooms and Ready Steady Cook which are sold in more than 100
countries around the world. It is also expanding its scripted
programming business.
After a drop in earnings, Endemol failed to meet terms on
the loans in 2011. Lenders have now agreed to cut their roughly
2 billion euros of loans to 500 million, split into a 400
million senior loan tranche and a 100 million junior tranche, a
source close to the restructuring said.
In return, senior lenders will take pro rata ownership in
Endemol's equity. Those senior lenders include shareholders --
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, Italian media group
Mediaset and investment firm Cyrte -- after they bought Endemol
debt over the past two years. The three agreed to buy Endemol in
2007 for 2.6 billion euros ($3.3 billion).
For their debt holding they will receive a total of around
30 percent in the company's equity. Other lenders, including
hedge funds Apollo, Providence Equity Partners, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lehman Brothers.
MEDIASET WELCOMES DEAL
Mediaset welcomed the debt restructuring deal.
"The solution ... does not forsee a sale to third parties of
the company and consequently Mediaset remains as the only media
sector shareholder with all options about its future role (in
Endemol) open," Mediaset said in a statement.
In November, a source said Mediaset had told Endemol it
could review its commercial ties with the producer depending on
the outcome of the restructuring. The source said Mediaset and
its Spanish unit accounted for about a quarter of Endemol's core
earnings.
"Endemol has not been a great adventure for Mediaset. But
the financial impact will be negligible because it has already
written down its stake," a Milan analysts said.
Endemol said on Thursday it had outperformed its budget in
2011 with growth of about 10 percent.
ABN AMRO, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse
, Goldman Sachs, Lehman, and Merrill Lynch arranged 2.2
billion euros of loans in 2008 to back Endemol's buyout,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7802 euro)
