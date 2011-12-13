LONDON Dec 13 Lenders to Endemol look set
to take over the Dutch TV show producer in a debt-for-equity
swap, rejecting Time Warner's new 1 billion euro ($1.3
billion) bid, two people close to the process said on Tuesday.
The deal would cut the Big Brother producer's 2 billion
euros of loans to around 550 million, they said.
Two of the largest lenders -- Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lehman Brothers -- and two shareholders -- investment firm
Cyrte and Goldman Sachs -- have joined the supporting
lender group, ending a deadlock by getting two thirds of lenders
to agree to a deal.
Lender Barclays and Endemol's third shareholder,
Italian broadcaster Mediaset -- which holds 6 percent of
the debt -- are holding out for better terms but do not have
enough voting rights to block the restructuring, the people
said.
Mediaset had presented its own plan for a joint bid with
Italian private equity fund Clessidra.
The restructuring would be implemented through a Dutch court
enforcement process that would require approval from two thirds
of Endemol's lenders, who also include hedge funds Apollo
Management and Providence Equity Partners, the people said.
Mediaset and Barclays were not available to comment. A
spokesman for Endemol declined to comment.
EQUITY SPLIT
Endemol's equity would be split among lenders and existing
shareholders, depending on the debt each holds.
Existing shareholders would receive around 30 percent, while
the rest would be distributed amongst hedge funds and bank
lenders, one of the people said.
Lenders were set to extend a waiver of the covenant breach
on Endemol's debt until next year to finalise the restructuring,
the person said.
Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset, Goldman Sach's Capital
Partners and Cyrte Investments agreed to buy Endemol in 2007 for
2.6 billion euros.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ABN AMRO,
Lehman, and Merrill Lynch arranged 2.2 billion euros of loans in
2008 to back the buyout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
After a drop in earnings, Endemol failed to meet terms on
the loans this year.
($1 = 0.7567 euro)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan,; Roberta Cowan in
Amsterdam, and Claudia Cristoferi in Milan; Editing by Dan
Lalor)