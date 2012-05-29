AMSTERDAM May 29 Dutch television producer
Endemol, maker of "Big Brother", is in talks to merge with Dutch
peer Talpa, which is owned by Endemol co-founder John de Mol, a
Dutch newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Endemol's chief
executive.
Endemol is currently majority-owned by Dutch asset manager
Cyrte, which invests money on behalf of De Mol, and Leon Black's
private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC after a
debt restructuring which saw Goldman Sachs reduce its stake.
"We are talking with Talpa about our strategy. We are
looking at Talpa, and they are looking at us. That is logical.
But it is not certain yet it will come to a merger," Endemol CEO
Just Spee was quoted as saying in Dutch daily Het Financieele
Dagblad.
Endemol and Talpa were not immediately available to comment.
Endemol needed to complete the debt restructuring before
"strategic steps" could be made, the paper cited Spee as saying.
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said
last month it had sold its stake in Endemol, which rose to
international fame at the end of the 1990s with the reality show
"Big Brother".