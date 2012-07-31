Gulf firms struggle to keep Qatar business ties despite crisis
* Still no guidance whether they have to unwind existing deals
SANTIAGO, July 31 Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday it is open to reviewing the value of assets put towards a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion in its Chilean affiliate Enersis, after shareholders and analysts said the assets were overvalued.
Enersis said last week it would seek approval in September from at least two-thirds of shareholders for the increase, in which parent Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.
Hector Lopez, Endesa's director general for strategy and development, told reporters in Santiago after meeting shareholders that the company had made a separate valuation of the assets and saw a "certain space" to reach agreement on their value.
* Still no guidance whether they have to unwind existing deals
MOSCOW, June 7 Talks over new routes for gas supplies to China from Russia have stalled while Beijing rethinks the balance of its energy needs, including how much liquefied natural gas (LNG) it might use, two Russian sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.