MADRID, Sept 22 Spanish electricity firm Endesa is considering paying out a new multi-billion-euro special dividend, handing cash to controlling shareholder Enel as the Italian utility cuts debt, a source with knowledge of the transaction said.

Endesa, 92-percent owned by Enel, last week approved the 8.25 billion euro ($10.6 billion) sale of its Latin American assets to its Italian parent, and has already announced it plans to issue a special dividend to shareholders for the exactly same amount with the proceeds.

The new dividend would be financed through loans, the source said. It comes as Enel, which is seeking to cut its huge debt pile, weighs up its option for Endesa. The Italian firm has said it could sell up to 22 percent of its stake to boost its free-floating capital.

"The idea is to leverage the company (Endesa) ... and to use the funds to pay a dividend," the source said, adding the size of the payout had not yet been decided.

Endesa declined to comment, while Enel was not immediately available for comment.

Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday that the company planned a new 7.5-billion-euro dividend, while Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore said it would likely be closer to 5-6 billion euros.

Enel - Italy's most indebted utility - is looking to cut its net debt to about 37 billion euros at the end of the year from 41.5 billion at the end of March to keep its investment grade rating, partly through selling assets.

Selling the Endesa stake would raise cash to pay down debt but could also fund fast-growing businesses in South America, offsetting a slowdown in its core Spanish and Italian markets.

Enel also has assets in Eastern Europe it could sell.

Endesa, meanwhile, is predominantly focused on its domestic market after the Latin American disposals.

(1 US dollar = 0.7779 euro) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Pravin Char)