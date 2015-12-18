* Endesa to maintain 100 pct payout ratio for now
* Enel will review policy in 2017, says could change
* EU power market reform could create opportunities
* Endesa top performer in EU utilities index since 2007
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Dec 18 Endesa, the Spanish arm of Italian
utility Enel, will keep paying out all of its earnings as
dividends for now, and Enel will only decide on its future plans
for the business when Europe has completed its power market
reforms, Enel's CEO said.
Endesa paid out 100 percent of its earnings to shareholders
this year and said last month it plans on a dividend payout of
100 percent of net profit in the 2015-2019 period.
That left some investors wondering how Endesa will finance
growth, although its management has said that gearing is not a
problem at the moment and that the company could easily borrow
for expansion.
Enel CEO Francesco Starace told Reuters in Paris that the
Italian company would take a decision on Endesa's dividend
policy in 2017 and he did not rule out this policy could change.
"First of all, it is nice to have a cash machine ... others
might like to have that too," he said, adding that whether or
not Endesa keeps its domestic focus will largely depend on the
European Commission's planned electricity market reform next
year.
"We are working to prepare Endesa for a future life, which
will probably be decided once we know where Europe is going,"
Starace said.
Enel acquired Endesa in 2008. Last year
it also bought Endesa's Latin American operations for 8.25
billion euros ($8.9 bln) and Endesa then paid a special dividend
to shareholders for the same amount with the proceeds, followed
by a second special dividend of another 6.3 billion euros.
The operations leave Endesa - 70.1 percent owned by Enel -
as a purely domestic player with 21 gigawatt of nuclear, coal,
hydro and gas capacity and more than 11 million customers.
Under an ideal scenario, Starace said, Europe would develop
a single energy market with clear long-term pricing signals and
a single power dispatching system across most EU countries that
would select the most efficient plants across more than one
member state.
"If that dream comes through, we will find that in Endesa we
have an incredibly valuable vehicle for growth. It has good
management and efficient generation and distribution, so it
could be the right vehicle to grow in Europe," he said.
EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic said earlier this year he
wants to rebuild the EU power market "from scratch", but has
given little detail about his plans.
Europe's power markets are in deep crisis, with power prices
at decade lows after demand fell during economic recession and
energy efficiency and steady growth of renewable energy adds
more supply to a market already in overcapacity.
Major differences in national energy policies - with some
countries betting on renewables, some on nuclear and coal - and
a lack of interconnection between markets have added to the
power industry's problems. Many EU utilities are scaling back
investment in Europe and seeking growth in emerging markets.
Starace said the new European market design does not
necessarily have to be finalised next year, but once at least
the direction of the reform is clear, Enel could decide what to
do if anything with Endesa outside of Iberia.
Analysts doubt Endesa will stray far from its business in
Iberia for now.
"I doubt Enel will put its money in Europe in the near
future," said one analyst who declined to be identified.
Endesa's other shareholders, including about a dozen major
investment funds with stakes between 1 and 0.30 percent of
capital, cannot complain about Enel's focus on raising cash from
the group.
Endesa's share price has more than tripled since mid-2012
and is the only integrated utility in the Stoxx 600 Utility
index to trade above its 2007 close, with a gain of more
than 30 percent since then.
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid;
Editing by Susan Fenton)