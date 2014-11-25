MADRID Nov 25 Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2 million shares in Italian owner Enel's listing of a 22 percent stake at 13.5 euros per share.

Indebted Enel has raised 3.13 billion euros following completion of the listing, Endesa said in a statement. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)