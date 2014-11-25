BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
MADRID Nov 25 Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2 million shares in Italian owner Enel's listing of a 22 percent stake at 13.5 euros per share.
Indebted Enel has raised 3.13 billion euros following completion of the listing, Endesa said in a statement. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)