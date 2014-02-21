By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Feb 21 Endo Health Solutions Inc
agreed to pay $193 million to resolve civil and
criminal allegations of unlawful marketing of the drug Lidoderm,
the U.S. Justice Department and New York state Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman announced on Friday.
Endo was accused of illegally marketing Lidoderm for use in
connection with lower back pain or chronic pain. The U.S. Food
and Drug Administration had only approved it for treatment of
pain associated with shingles.
The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company agreed to pay $173
million to U.S. state and federal authorities and about $20
million more in criminal penalties and forfeitures in a deferred
prosecution agreement.
"Illegally marketing drugs off-label puts patient lives at
risk," Schneiderman said in a statement. New York led a team of
states in the investigation and subsequent settlement, the
statement said.
"We are pleased to resolve this matter and are confident
that we have robust programs in place to assist us in satisfying
our legal and regulatory agreements," Endo's president and chief
executive office, Rajiv De Silva, said in a statement.