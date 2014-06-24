BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
June 24 Drugmaker Endo International Plc said it would buy privately owned DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc for $575 million in cash.
The deal, expected to add to Endo's 2014 adjusted earnings per share, has an additional cash consideration of up to $25 million, on achieving certain sales milestones. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter