March 31 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it filed a complaint in a district court accusing some drugmakers, including Endo International Plc, of violating antitrust laws by striking deals to block consumers' access to generic copies of their drugs.

The FTC's complaint alleges that Endo paid the first generic companies that filed for FDA approval - Impax Laboratories Inc and Watson Laboratories, a unit of Allergan Plc - to eliminate the risk of competition for two of its pain drugs. (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)