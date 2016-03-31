March 31 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said
it filed a complaint in a district court accusing some
drugmakers, including Endo International Plc, of
violating antitrust laws by striking deals to block consumers'
access to generic copies of their drugs.
The FTC's complaint alleges that Endo paid the first generic
companies that filed for FDA approval - Impax Laboratories Inc
and Watson Laboratories, a unit of Allergan Plc
- to eliminate the risk of competition for two of its pain
drugs. (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)