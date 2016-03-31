(Adds Endo, Impax comments; updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
March 31 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said
on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit accusing Endo International
Plc of violating antitrust laws by striking
"pay-for-delay" deals to block access to generic copies of its
pain drugs.
In a pay-for-delay deal, a branded drug maker gives a
generic firm money or some other consideration to delay bringing
out a cheaper version of its medicine.
The FTC's complaint, filed in the Eastern District court of
Pennsylvania, alleges that Endo paid the first companies that
sought regulatory approval for generic versions of its drugs,
Opana ER and Lidoderm, to eliminate the risk of competition.
The generic drug makers named in the complaint are Impax
Laboratories Inc and Watson Laboratories, now a unit of
Allergan Plc. (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS)
The case is the first in which the antitrust regulator has
challenged an agreement not to market an authorized generic.
Endo's shares closed 1 percent lower at $28.15 on Thursday.
The charges include an "illegal" agreement in 2010 between
Endo and Impax that ensured Endo would not sell its own generic
copy of Opana until January 2013.
Endo paid Impax more than $112 million and used the period
to transition patients to a new Opana formulation, maintaining
its monopoly even after Impax's generic reached the market, the
FTC said.
The complaint also alleges Endo and Japanese partner Teikoku
Seiyaku Co Ltd reached a deal with Watson in May 2012, under
which Watson agreed to delay selling a generic version of Endo's
Lidoderm patch until September 2013.
In exchange, Endo paid Watson "hundreds of millions of
dollars", including $96 million in free branded Lidoderm,
thereby maintaining its monopoly, the FTC said.
Endo and Watson then illegally agreed that Endo would not
sell its own Lidoderm generic for seven and a half months after
September 2013, the agency added.
This left Watson as the only generic Lidoderm maker on the
market, substantially reducing competition and increasing prices
for the patches, the complaint said.
Deals like this harm consumers twice, first by delaying
generic entry and then by preventing competition after a generic
has entered the market, the FTC said.
Endo said it believed both settlements were supportive of a
competitive environment and benefited consumers through
increased availability and lower pricing.
"We believe the FTC's case is without merit and Endo intends
to vigorously defend itself in the litigation," the company's
spokeswoman Heather Zoumas Lubeski said in an email.
An Impax spokesman said the company did not comment on
litigation. Allergan did not respond to requests for comment.
This is the most direct language the FTC has used in such a
situation, said Michael Carrier, who teaches antitrust law at
the Rutgers School of Law.
The FTC said it had reached a settlement with Teikoku
Seiyaku, under which the company was prohibited for 20 years
from engaging in certain deals to limit generic competition.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover, Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha
Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Kirti
Pandey)