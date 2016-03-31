(Adds Endo, Impax comments; updates shares)

By Natalie Grover

March 31 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit accusing Endo International Plc of violating antitrust laws by striking "pay-for-delay" deals to block access to generic copies of its pain drugs.

In a pay-for-delay deal, a branded drug maker gives a generic firm money or some other consideration to delay bringing out a cheaper version of its medicine.

The FTC's complaint, filed in the Eastern District court of Pennsylvania, alleges that Endo paid the first companies that sought regulatory approval for generic versions of its drugs, Opana ER and Lidoderm, to eliminate the risk of competition.

The generic drug makers named in the complaint are Impax Laboratories Inc and Watson Laboratories, now a unit of Allergan Plc. (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS)

The case is the first in which the antitrust regulator has challenged an agreement not to market an authorized generic.

Endo's shares closed 1 percent lower at $28.15 on Thursday.

The charges include an "illegal" agreement in 2010 between Endo and Impax that ensured Endo would not sell its own generic copy of Opana until January 2013.

Endo paid Impax more than $112 million and used the period to transition patients to a new Opana formulation, maintaining its monopoly even after Impax's generic reached the market, the FTC said.

The complaint also alleges Endo and Japanese partner Teikoku Seiyaku Co Ltd reached a deal with Watson in May 2012, under which Watson agreed to delay selling a generic version of Endo's Lidoderm patch until September 2013.

In exchange, Endo paid Watson "hundreds of millions of dollars", including $96 million in free branded Lidoderm, thereby maintaining its monopoly, the FTC said.

Endo and Watson then illegally agreed that Endo would not sell its own Lidoderm generic for seven and a half months after September 2013, the agency added.

This left Watson as the only generic Lidoderm maker on the market, substantially reducing competition and increasing prices for the patches, the complaint said.

Deals like this harm consumers twice, first by delaying generic entry and then by preventing competition after a generic has entered the market, the FTC said.

Endo said it believed both settlements were supportive of a competitive environment and benefited consumers through increased availability and lower pricing.

"We believe the FTC's case is without merit and Endo intends to vigorously defend itself in the litigation," the company's spokeswoman Heather Zoumas Lubeski said in an email.

An Impax spokesman said the company did not comment on litigation. Allergan did not respond to requests for comment.

This is the most direct language the FTC has used in such a situation, said Michael Carrier, who teaches antitrust law at the Rutgers School of Law.

The FTC said it had reached a settlement with Teikoku Seiyaku, under which the company was prohibited for 20 years from engaging in certain deals to limit generic competition. (Reporting by Natalie Grover, Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Kirti Pandey)