20 hours ago
Endo to voluntarily remove opioid painkiller in U.S.
July 6, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 20 hours ago

Endo to voluntarily remove opioid painkiller in U.S.

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc said it would voluntarily remove its long-lasting opioid painkiller, Opana ER, a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's withdrawal request amid the growing opioid abuse crisis in the United States.

Endo's shares fell 2.6 percent to $11.09 in afternoon trading on Thursday.

The company expects to incur a pre-tax impairment charge of about $20 million in the second quarter, Endo said.

Opana ER generated sales of about $159 million in 2016. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

