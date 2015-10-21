Oct 21 Endo International Plc said a majority of its drugs are not distributed using specialty pharmacies.

Endo's statement follows a similar announcement from Allergan Plc after the New York Times reported on Monday that drugmakers were using specialty distributors to circumvent barriers in order to raise drug prices. (nyti.ms/1OIwom4)

Endo said its products distributed by specialty pharmacies include Xiaflex, Aveed and Testopel, among others.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)