BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 Endo International Plc said a majority of its drugs are not distributed using specialty pharmacies.
Endo's statement follows a similar announcement from Allergan Plc after the New York Times reported on Monday that drugmakers were using specialty distributors to circumvent barriers in order to raise drug prices. (nyti.ms/1OIwom4)
Endo said its products distributed by specialty pharmacies include Xiaflex, Aveed and Testopel, among others.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp