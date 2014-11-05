Nov 5 Endo International Plc, which is acquiring Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to a nearly 74 percent jump in sales of its generic drugs in the United States.

The Dublin-based company's adjusted net income rose to $182.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $160.7 million a year earlier.

However, on a per share basis, profit fell to $1.15 from $1.34 due to a 32 percent rise in the shares outstanding.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $763.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of about $725.71 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Endo International, formerly known as Endo Health Solutions, closed at $68.67 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)